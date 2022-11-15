OR Lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky Lines

02-07-09-13-18-22-25-30

(two, seven, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

8-1-9-7

(eight, one, nine, seven)

Pick 4 1PM

6-6-1-6

(six, six, one, six)

Pick 4 4PM

1-1-9-0

(one, one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

4-9-2-8

(four, nine, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000