NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000
1-6-7, Fireball: 4
(one, six, seven; Fireball: four)
0-4-1-3, Fireball: 4
(zero, four, one, three; Fireball: four)
02-08-14-28-35, Xtra: 2
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
2-6-6, Fireball: 8
(two, six, six; Fireball: eight)
2-9-5-1, Fireball: 8
(two, nine, five, one; Fireball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000