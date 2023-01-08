NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

Pick 3

1-6-7, Fireball: 4

(one, six, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick 4

0-4-1-3, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, one, three; Fireball: four)

Cash 5

02-08-14-28-35, Xtra: 2

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000

Midday Pick 3

2-6-6, Fireball: 8

(two, six, six; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

2-9-5-1, Fireball: 8

(two, nine, five, one; Fireball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000