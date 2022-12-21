ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 23-25, White Balls: 8-19
(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
22-23-26-34-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000