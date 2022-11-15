MA Lottery

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

MassCash

01-19-24-26-35

(one, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Numbers Evening

8-0-7-6

(eight, zero, seven, six)

Numbers Midday

5-5-7-5

(five, five, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000