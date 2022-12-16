IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

02-06-13-38-44

(two, six, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Cash4Life

10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

04-10-13-19-23-28-33-47-48-49-51-53-59-60-61-66-67-72-73-75, BE: 75

(four, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: seventy-five)

Daily Three-Midday

6-0-6, SB: 4

(six, zero, six; SB: four)

Daily Three-Evening

1-2-7, SB: 3

(one, two, seven; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

6-2-2-3, SB: 4

(six, two, two, three; SB: four)

Daily Four-Evening

7-3-0-2, SB: 3

(seven, three, zero, two; SB: three)

Quick Draw Evening

07-11-14-21-28-29-33-34-38-39-40-43-44-45-56-59-61-66-68-73, BE: 21

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three; BE: twenty-one)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000