GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
4-7-5-5
(four, seven, five, five)
4-4-5-4
(four, four, five, four)
0-9-4-3
(zero, nine, four, three)
04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3
(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
07-12-22-38-39
(seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
6-5-2-3-5
(six, five, two, three, five)
8-1-6-5-2
(eight, one, six, five, two)
04-06-07-17-25-45
(four, six, seven, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $8,500,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000