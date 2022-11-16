PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-18-30-32-41
(nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)
09-10-11-29-35-41
(nine, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
9-1, Wild: 2
(nine, one; Wild: two)
7-3, Wild: 2
(seven, three; Wild: two)
9-2-4, Wild: 2
(nine, two, four; Wild: two)
8-5-5, Wild: 2
(eight, five, five; Wild: two)
7-3-2-2, Wild: 2
(seven, three, two, two; Wild: two)
9-9-6-7, Wild: 2
(nine, nine, six, seven; Wild: two)
8-8-0-2-3, Wild: 2
(eight, eight, zero, two, three; Wild: two)
0-1-5-8-9, Wild: 2
(zero, one, five, eight, nine; Wild: two)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
03-07-09-22-30
(three, seven, nine, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000