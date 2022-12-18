MN Lottery

Click to copy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5

(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

NORTH5

06-10-16-20-26

(six, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Pick 3

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000