GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
7-4-4-0
(seven, four, four, zero)
5-5-5-1
(five, five, five, one)
0-0-4-2
(zero, zero, four, two)
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
04-08-13-24-36
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $188,000
8-9-7-9-8
(eight, nine, seven, nine, eight)
3-6-9-7-6
(three, six, nine, seven, six)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000