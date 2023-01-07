SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
04-10-29-33-38, Power-Up: 2
(four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
0-1-7, FB: 4
(zero, one, seven; FB: four)
1-1-0, FB: 4
(one, one, zero; FB: four)
5-3-6-0, FB: 4
(five, three, six, zero; FB: four)
5-2-1-8, FB: 4
(five, two, one, eight; FB: four)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000