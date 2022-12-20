MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
20-26-27-28-30, Bonus: 31
(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty; Bonus: thirty-one)
22-24-27-29-42, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
5-4-6-8
(five, four, six, eight)
0-6-1-9
(zero, six, one, nine)
1-7-7-8-3
(one, seven, seven, eight, three)
3-2-2-3-5
(three, two, two, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000