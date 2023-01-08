MN Lottery

Click to copy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

NORTH5

03-05-06-15-21

(three, five, six, fifteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Pick 3

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000