SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
05-09-19-27-31, Power-Up: 3
(five, nine, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Power, Up: three)
3-7-8, FB: 5
(three, seven, eight; FB: five)
3-1-1, FB: 7
(three, one, one; FB: seven)
1-2-3-6, FB: 5
(one, two, three, six; FB: five)
8-3-9-0, FB: 7
(eight, three, nine, zero; FB: seven)
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000