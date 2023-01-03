NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 6-25

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 1

(Month: four; Day: two; Year: one)

Pick 3

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

Pick 5

13-19-28-29-31

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

Powerball

07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)