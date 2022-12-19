VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-15-19-24-37
(three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
4-9-9-2
(four, nine, nine, two)
6-8-4-9
(six, eight, four, nine)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000