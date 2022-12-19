VT Lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gimme 5

03-15-19-24-37

(three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Day

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-9-2

(four, nine, nine, two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-4-9

(six, eight, four, nine)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000