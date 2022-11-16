NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-15-27-31-41
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $667,000
01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
1-3-0, Fireball: 4
(one, three, zero; Fireball: four)
5-0-0, Fireball: 3
(five, zero, zero; Fireball: three)
1-4-4-2, Fireball: 5
(one, four, four, two; Fireball: five)
0-1-6-7, Fireball: 2
(zero, one, six, seven; Fireball: two)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000