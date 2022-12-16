NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Pick 3

9-5-8, Fireball:

(nine, five, eight; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4

1-9-7-1, Fireball:

(one, nine, seven, one; Fireball: zero)

Cash 5

01-05-07-29-35, Xtra: 3

(one, five, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Midday Pick 3

9-4-7, Fireball: 3

(nine, four, seven; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

4-0-8-7, Fireball: 3

(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: three)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000