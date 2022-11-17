OK Lottery

Click to copy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

02-14-25-26-34

(two, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Lotto America

03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000