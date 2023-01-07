GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
9-1-3-1
(nine, one, three, one)
8-1-6-8
(eight, one, six, eight)
6-1-8-3
(six, one, eight, three)
07-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
02-03-07-13-22
(two, three, seven, thirteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
3-3-4-4-6
(three, three, four, four, six)
9-4-4-9-1
(nine, four, four, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000