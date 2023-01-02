WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

Hit 5

11-16-28-36-41

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Keno

05-09-16-18-19-21-27-30-32-33-42-57-58-59-62-64-66-72-77-78

(five, nine, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Match 4

06-09-17-22

(six, nine, seventeen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000