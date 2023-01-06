VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

11-14-16-23-41

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Cash4Life

08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-6-9, FB: 1

(four, six, nine; FB: one)

Pick 3 Night

3-2-3, FB: 1

(three, two, three; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-9-5, FB: 5

(two, seven, nine, five; FB: five)

Pick 4 Night

4-2-1-4, FB: 7

(four, two, one, four; FB: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000