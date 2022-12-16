KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

Daily Pick 3

0-7-6

(zero, seven, six)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-03, White Balls: 1-18

(Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000