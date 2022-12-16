KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
0-7-6
(zero, seven, six)
Red Balls: 1-03, White Balls: 1-18
(Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000