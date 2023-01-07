CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-08-10-22-26
(five, eight, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six)
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
5-9-5, WB:
(five, nine, five; WB: zero)
2-0-2, WB: 5
(two, zero, two; WB: five)
0-7-4-9, WB: 1
(zero, seven, four, nine; WB: one)
5-9-9-9, WB: 7
(five, nine, nine, nine; WB: seven)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000