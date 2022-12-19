MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-0-2

(one, six, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-8

(one, seven, six, eight)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Show Me Cash

06-15-30-33-35

(six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000