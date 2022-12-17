KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
02-03-13-23-30, Cash Ball: 19
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Red Balls: 4-17, White Balls: 3-17
(Red Balls: four, seventeen; White Balls: three, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000