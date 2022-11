PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

15-22-26-37-40

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.