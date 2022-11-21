IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-06-18-21-27-30-32-34-39-40-43-46-50-54-63-71-77-78-79, BE: 32

(four, five, six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

6-5-7, SB: 1

(six, five, seven; SB: one)

Daily Four-Midday

9-7-2-6, SB: 1

(nine, seven, two, six; SB: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000