DE Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Multi-Win Lotto

08-09-10-19-32-35

(eight, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Play 3 Day

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Play 3 Night

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

Play 4 Day

5-5-9-1

(five, five, nine, one)

Play 4 Night

0-8-1-8

(zero, eight, one, eight)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000