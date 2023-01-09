DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
08-09-10-19-32-35
(eight, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
5-5-9-1
(five, five, nine, one)
0-8-1-8
(zero, eight, one, eight)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000