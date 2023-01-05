AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
10-12-31-34-36
(ten, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
03-07-18-32-36-39
(three, seven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
09-14-16-28-34-40
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-two, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)