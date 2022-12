AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Morning

05-08-09-12-14-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

(five, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Morning

5-2-3-5, FIREBALL:

(five, two, three, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Morning

2-3-5, FIREBALL: 9

(two, three, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000