AZ Lottery

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Pick 3

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

Fantasy 5

10-17-27-32-35

(ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)

The Pick

07-14-24-36-38-41

(seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Triple Twist

04-07-12-22-30-32

(four, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)