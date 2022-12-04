AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
10-17-27-32-35
(ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)
07-14-24-36-38-41
(seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)
04-07-12-22-30-32
(four, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4
(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)