TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-6, Wild: 3

(three, eight, six; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

6-1-8, Wild: 5

(six, one, eight; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

9-3-7, Wild: 5

(nine, three, seven; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Evening

2-8-4-3, Wild: 5

(two, eight, four, three; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-1-3-5, Wild: 7

(two, one, three, five; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Morning

4-7-1-9, Wild: 9

(four, seven, one, nine; Wild: nine)

Cash4Life

13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

07-15-17-20-37

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Lotto America

04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

ADVERTISEMENT

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Tennessee Cash

13-20-22-27-31, Bonus: 4

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000