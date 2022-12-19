TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-8-6, Wild: 3
(three, eight, six; Wild: three)
6-1-8, Wild: 5
(six, one, eight; Wild: five)
9-3-7, Wild: 5
(nine, three, seven; Wild: five)
2-8-4-3, Wild: 5
(two, eight, four, three; Wild: five)
2-1-3-5, Wild: 7
(two, one, three, five; Wild: seven)
4-7-1-9, Wild: 9
(four, seven, one, nine; Wild: nine)
13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
07-15-17-20-37
(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
13-20-22-27-31, Bonus: 4
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $440,000