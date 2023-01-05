LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-24-25-30-36
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
02-16-17-24-34-35
(two, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
0-3-5-1
(zero, three, five, one)
5-2-0-6-6
(five, two, zero, six, six)
12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-two, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000