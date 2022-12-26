NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 8-20, White Balls: 4-10

Lucky For Life

09-25-34-41-48, Lucky Ball: 18

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 13, Year: 98

Pick 3

9-1-0

Pick 5

17-23-29-34-37

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000