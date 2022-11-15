ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 5-17, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: five, seventeen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000