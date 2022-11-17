MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:
06-10-17-27-33, Bonus: 1
(six, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Bonus: one)
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
03-23-27-30-31-35
(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
1-7-8-8
(one, seven, eight, eight)
5-6-9-3
(five, six, nine, three)
9-3-2-7-3
(nine, three, two, seven, three)
3-8-8-7-8
(three, eight, eight, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000