SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
09-10-19-25-37, Power-Up: 5
(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Power, Up: five)
3-2-2, FB: 1
(three, two, two; FB: one)
5-8-0, FB: 6
(five, eight, zero; FB: six)
9-0-1-0, FB: 1
(nine, zero, one, zero; FB: one)
2-4-0-1, FB: 6
(two, four, zero, one; FB: six)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000