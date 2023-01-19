LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
19-22-25-28-31
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
14-20-21-33-35-40
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $575,000
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
6-6-4-9
(six, six, four, nine)
6-7-2-0-2
(six, seven, two, zero, two)
06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $473,000,000