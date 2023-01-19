LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

19-22-25-28-31

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Lotto

14-20-21-33-35-40

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $575,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

Pick 4

6-6-4-9

(six, six, four, nine)

Pick 5

6-7-2-0-2

(six, seven, two, zero, two)

Powerball

06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $473,000,000