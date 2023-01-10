NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 9-18

(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-six; White Balls: nine, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 90

(Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: ninety)

Pick 3

8-2-5

(eight, two, five)

Pick 5

05-07-10-21-32

(five, seven, ten, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000