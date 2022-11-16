KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000

Lucky For Life

01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

Daily Pick 3

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Super Kansas Cash

08-13-16-24-30, Cash Ball: 2

(eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 5-07

(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000