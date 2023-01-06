KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Daily Pick 3

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-14, White Balls: 2-25

(Red Balls: four, fourteen; White Balls: two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000