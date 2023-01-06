KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
2-8-0
(two, eight, zero)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
Red Balls: 4-14, White Balls: 2-25
(Red Balls: four, fourteen; White Balls: two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000