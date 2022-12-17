RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
2-5-7-3
(two, five, seven, three)
1-4-3-4
(one, four, three, four)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
10-17-20-25-32, Extra: 24
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000