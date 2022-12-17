RI Lottery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Numbers Evening

2-5-7-3

(two, five, seven, three)

Numbers Midday

1-4-3-4

(one, four, three, four)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Wild Money

10-17-20-25-32, Extra: 24

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000