WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

Hit 5

04-13-18-28-35

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Keno

09-12-19-20-28-30-33-34-35-36-40-53-58-60-61-64-66-73-79-80

(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

08-12-21-23-26-32

(eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Match 4

01-02-16-22

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)