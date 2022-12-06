WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
04-13-18-28-35
(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
09-12-19-20-28-30-33-34-35-36-40-53-58-60-61-64-66-73-79-80
(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-nine, eighty)
08-12-21-23-26-32
(eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two)
01-02-16-22
(one, two, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)