LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

16-17-22-23-27

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Lotto

01-05-13-24-26-37

(one, five, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2,950,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Pick 3

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

Pick 4

6-6-6-0

(six, six, six, zero)

Pick 5

2-9-8-3-9

(two, nine, eight, three, nine)

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000