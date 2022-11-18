IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-10-33-42-43

(three, ten, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Pick Three-Midday

9-3-3, Fireball: 6

(nine, three, three; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

6-8-9, Fireball: 6

(six, eight, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Midday

7-3-2-4, Fireball: 1

(seven, three, two, four; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Evening

7-8-2-1, Fireball: 8

(seven, eight, two, one; Fireball: eight)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-05-15-28-29

(three, five, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000