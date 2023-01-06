SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
03-09-14-15-18, Power-Up: 2
(three, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Power, Up: two)
4-4-3, FB: 7
(four, four, three; FB: seven)
3-2-2, FB:
(three, two, two; FB: zero)
1-8-3-0, FB: 7
(one, eight, three, zero; FB: seven)
6-6-6-1, FB:
(six, six, six, one; FB: zero)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000