DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-9
(five, nine)
0-0
(zero, zero)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
1-7-1-3
(one, seven, one, three)
7-5-0-1
(seven, five, zero, one)
4-8-0-0-1
(four, eight, zero, zero, one)
0-2-4-2-8
(zero, two, four, two, eight)
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000