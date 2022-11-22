NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-12, White Balls: 20-26

(Red Balls: eleven, twelve; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12

(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 18, Year: 58

(Month: eight; Day: eighteen; Year: fifty-eight)

Pick 3

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Pick 5

04-09-16-19-36

(four, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Powerball

01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000