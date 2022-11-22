NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 11-12, White Balls: 20-26
(Red Balls: eleven, twelve; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12
(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Month: 8, Day: 18, Year: 58
(Month: eight; Day: eighteen; Year: fifty-eight)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
04-09-16-19-36
(four, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000