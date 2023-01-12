MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

11-14-19-25-32

(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

Lotto America

05-23-45-46-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

NORTH5

04-14-22-25-30

(four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 3

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Powerball

04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000