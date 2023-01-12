MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
11-14-19-25-32
(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
05-23-45-46-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(five, twenty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,120,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
04-14-22-25-30
(four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000