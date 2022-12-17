SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

08-15-30-32-37, Power-Up: 2

(eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-5, FB: 9

(nine, two, five; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-0, FB: 9

(two, three, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-8-7, FB: 9

(nine, two, eight, seven; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-7-9, FB: 9

(one, three, seven, nine; FB: nine)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000